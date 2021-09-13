Former Rhode Island Estate of Claus and Sunny von Bulow Sells for $30M

A Rhode Island estate once famously owned by Claus and Martha von Bulow has sold for $30 million.

Clarendon Court on Newport’s famed Bellevue Avenue mansion row was sold late Thursday, the Newport Daily News reports. The buyer’s name wasn’t disclosed.

The grand estate on more than seven acres with sweeping ocean views was built in 1904 by the architect Horace Trumbauer, the newspaper reports.

The sale easily tops the $17.75 million paid by singer Taylor Swift in 2013 for her home in Westerly, which is considered the highest price fetched by a home in the state, according to the Newport Daily News.

Clarendon Court was where heiress Martha “Sunny” von Bulow slipped into a coma in 1980 from which she never woke up.

Claus Von Bulow, a Danish-born socialite, was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill her to gain her fortune so he could live with his soap opera actress mistress.

His two trials in Rhode Island in the 1980s drew intense international attention with its high society overtones. The story was the subject of the 1990 movie “Reversal of Fortune” starring Jeremy Irons and Glenn Close.

Sunny died in 2008 in New York City; Claus died in 2019 in London.