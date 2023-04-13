13 Arrested, Over $1 Million in Cash, Jewelry, Cars Seized as Part of Massive Drug Bust

Cash, jewelry, cars, guns and drugs with a value in excess of $1 million were seized as part of a massive drug bust spanning multiple Massachusetts communities, authorities announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

As a result of the 2-year investigation, 15,000 pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine were seized, along with large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamines, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Also seized was one illegal firearm and ammunition, over $100,000 in cash, over $200,000 in jewelry, 13 "high-value vehicles" estimated at between $800,000 and $1 million in value and a painting of Pablo Escobar.

In all, Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said 13 people were arrested on a variety of charges. Their names and the exact charges they are facing are expected to be released later in the day. All of the suspects are expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Friday.

The investigation began in Framingham when local police and the MetroWest Drug Task Force identified drug dealers as a result of on-street buys they were making. Ryan said the drug ring operated out of Woburn, facilitating the supply, manufacturing and distribution of drugs to all levels throughout Middlesex County and elsewhere. A wire tap investigation that began in February helped identify that the drugs were coming from Worcester and Essex counties, with the supply originating in the New York-New Jersey metro area.

One member of the operation boasted that he was making approximately $2 million a year moving drugs, and Ryan estimated that in general those involved were making between $5,000 and $6,000 a day.

"This represents over two years of work, an enormous amount of investigation, constant monitoring of a wiretap from February until this week," she said. "It's an enormous investment of resources by our office and law enforcement, all in an effort to remove this product from the street."

Ryan said the xylazine in particular presents a "terrible danger," noting that deaths from the drug doubled in the Northeast in 2022.

Sometimes called "tranq," the veterinary tranquilizer was declared an "emerging threat" by the Biden administration earlier this week. The Office of National Drug Control Policy announced the designation Wednesday, the first time the office has used it since the category for fast-growing drug dangers was created in 2019.

"There is no question that this product on the street would have resulted in people losing their life," Ryan said. "That is the driving force behind these investigations -- getting this product off the street before somebody dies from it."