Framingham

Framingham crash sends 2 to hospital

A crash hospitalized two people in Framingham, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in Framingham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Edgell Road and Brook Street. Aerial footage showed severe damage.

Police say one person was airlifted and another was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Police in Framingham said Edgell Road would be shut down between Central Street and Frost Street as crews responded.

No further information was immediately available.

