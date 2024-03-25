Friendly's bids Boston adieu, and more recent restaurant news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 11 and March 17.

Friendly's at Logan Airport in East Boston Has Closed

The sole remaining location of a regional chain of restaurants and ice cream shops inside Route 128 has shut down.

Lyrik Back Bay Development to Include at Least Four Dining Spots

A new development that will include a public plaza over the Mass. Pike will also be home to at least four places for food and drink.

Frank at Assembly Row in Somerville Has Closed

A bit more than a half year after its original location in Beverly shut down, a Somerville restaurant is now closed as well.

Lendy's Deli in Saugus Has Closed

A North Shore deli that has been in business for nearly 40 years has shut down.

American Flatbread in Salem Has Closed

A location of a group of restaurants that focus on flatbread pizza has shuttered.

