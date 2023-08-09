Friends remember Maine man who was killed in Ukraine war

Friends and family remembered a man from Bowdoinham, Maine who lost his life during the Ukraine-Russia war.

48-year-old Jeffrey Jones was a U.S. Army veteran who had traveled to Ukraine to help with humanitarian efforts and to serve with the American Ukrainian Foundation, his family told News Center Maine.

According to his father, he was killed by a mortar shell explosion on July 31.

"His heart was really to go and do something with the people for the people," Craig said. "When you see firsthand, and he had seen it firsthand, what the Russians had done, you won't give up, you won't stop.", said David Craig, founder of the American Ukrainian Foundation, who helped Jones enlist as a foreign fighter in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"He felt like it was his calling to go and do what he could. We had discussions about him getting wounded or getting killed and he's like 'I'm prepared for that. It's a moral calling for me,'" James Creamer, a friend of Jones.

Creamer told News Center Maine that he had gotten a message from him saying he would be in Ukraine for another 3-5 days, it was the last message Creamer received from him.