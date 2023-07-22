Local

Watertown

Goose run over during stopped traffic in Watertown, Animal Control searching for driver

By Evan Ringle

Animal Control in Watertown, Massachusetts believes a goose was intentionally run over on Wednesday, July 19, and is searching for the person who they believe killed the goose.

According to Animal Control, traffic had stopped on Charles River Road for geese to cross. While the geese were crossing, a silver Nissan SUV drove into the street's bike lane, seeming to have intentionally hit a goose crossing.

Watertown Animal Control is asking anyone who might know the driver of the car to reach out to Animal Control Officer Gatchell at 617-972-6446, or email Gatchell at sgatchell@watertown-ma.gov.

