Crash and fire shut down I-95 in Norwalk, Conn.

Both sides of Interstate 95 are closed in Norwalk on Thursday morning because of a crash and vehicles are on fire.
State police said they learned around 5:30 a.m. that one or more commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle collided on I-95 South, near exit 15 in Norwalk, at the Fairfield Avenue overpass, and vehicles were on fire.
Norwalk police said a petroleum truck is on fire on I-95 under the Fairfield Avenue overpass in Norwalk and this will have an impact on local roads and cause heavy traffic delays for a while.
No injuries are reported.
The fire department responded and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called.
Both sides of the highway are shut down. Fairfield Avenue in Norwalk is closed as well.
Anyone who is traveling in the area is asked to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.