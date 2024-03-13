Gov. Healey expected to announce pardons for those convicted of cannabis possession

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is expected to make a landmark announcement Wednesday morning about issuing pardons for thousands of people who have been convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the state level, her office said.

It's hard to know just how many people could benefit from the Democratic governor's pardons, but the move could touch the lives of tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents with simple possession convictions on their records.

According to a report by the Cannabis Control Commission, the panel charged with administering the legal cannabis market in Massachusetts, there were close to 69,000 civil or criminal violations for marijuana possession issued in Massachusetts from 2000 through 2013.

Details of the plan will be announced at a State House news conference Wednesday morning, but this shouldn't come as a surprise as its something Healey said she would do when she was elected back in 2022.

The move also comes roughly eight years after the drug was approved for recreational use in the Bay State. Massachusetts voters approved a question legalizing pot in 2016, the same year voters in California and Nevada also legalized recreational marijuana.

In the years since, a bustling legal pot industry has sprouted up in Massachusetts, even as the drug remains illegal at the federal level.

In December, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people who had been convicted of the use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.

The White House said at the time that Biden's latest round of executive clemencies was meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system. Biden had said his actions would help make the “promise of equal justice a reality.”

December's action was meant to build on a similar round of pardons issued just before the 2022 midterm elections of those convicted of simple possession on federal lands.

At the time, Biden called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.