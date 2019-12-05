FENWAY

Grab the Hairspray: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Announce Fenway Park Show

By Paige Robinson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Get your hairspray ready, Boston.

Legendary hair bands Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announced this week that their summer stadium tour will make a stop at Boston's Fenway Park in August.

The rockers will perform on Aug. 25, according to a news release from LiveNation. Also on the bill are Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. 

The show is part of the 2020 Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series, which also includes concerts by Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer concert on Aug. 27 and Billy Joel on Aug. 28.

The show comes after several milestone for the bands, including Def Leppard's 2019 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's Netflix special “The Dirt." 

Pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 16 and general sale begins Dec. 20 at 10a.m. at https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/motley-crue-def-leppard

