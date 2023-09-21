Granite slabs fall off flatbed on I-95 in Rhode Island, causing major delays

Granite slabs fell off a flatbed tractor-trailer driving on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island overnight, causing major delays and substantial damage to the highway.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Rhode Island State Police said they responded to calls for debris in the roadway on I-95 north in the area of Thurbers Avenue in Providence.

Their investigation determined that a flatbed tractor-traier carrying 46,000 pounds of granite counter slabs was driving north on I-95, and as it began traveling through the curve in the highway at Thurbers Avenue, the granite shifted and straps that had been securing the slabs snapped. The granite then slid off the flatbed, broke into pieces and scattered across the three right lanes of travel and the Thurbers Avenue off ramp.

As a result, traffic was limited to only the high speed lane of I-95 north.

Several vehicles sustained damage after striking the granite slabs, but state police said no injuries were reported.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation responded to the scene and began clearing the debris. The falling granite slabs had created deep gouges in the highway, which required asphalt patching. All lanes were clear for travel around 7 a.m.

State police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified by police as Carlos Pena Rondon, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, cited for violations of several U.S. Department of Transportation motor carrier safety rules and regulations.