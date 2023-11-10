Gunman in Maine mass shootings threatened workers at NH bakery days before attack

The gunman responsible for the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, threatened workers at a New Hampshire bakery six days earlier, according to police.

Police in Hudson, New Hampshire, said they received a call on Oct. 26 in the wake of the Lewiston shootings after employees at a local bakery saw 40-year-old Robert Card's photo on TV. They told Hudson police they had a verbal altercation with him on Oct. 19.

No firearm was mentioned or displayed, police said. They said they had no contact with the gunman prior to Oct. 26 and once they received information about the local bakery's encounter with him they immediately forwarded it to Maine authorities.

According to a report obtained by the Portland Press Herald, the shooter told employees at the Country Kitchen Bakery, "maybe you will be the ones I snap on." The gunman was working as truck driver delivering bread at the time.

Hudson police had posted a vague message on Facebook back on Oct. 26 saying that they were "aware of the information being circulated about the incident in Lewiston, ME and a possible Hudson connection" but there was no known threat to Hudson residents.

But until now they had not spoken about what the local connection was.

Hudson wasn't the only New Hampshire community that was on edge following the Maine mass shootings.

A resident of Windham called police the morning after the shootings to say they thought they had seen someone matching the description of the gunman driving on Interstate 93, leaving the highway at Exit 3. But Windham police said there was "no credible information" that the shooter was ever in the town.

The shootings at a bowling alley and a nearby bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston killed 18 people and injured 13 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history.

The gunman's body was found two days after the shootings in the back of a tractor-trailer in a nearby town. An autopsy concluded he died by suicide eight to 12 hours before his body was discovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.