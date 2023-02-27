Hardware Stores Enjoy Business Boost After Slow Snow Season

Hardware stores were busy Monday night as some scrambled to prepare for a snowstorm - a rarity in Massachusetts this weekend.

Some already had spring fever and were not looking forward to the snow, while others were excited to see wintry weather during this mild season.

Either way, it’s a welcomed bump in business for stores.

“It’s pretty much the first real good rush because two weeks ago people were coming in buying their rakes, raking their yard, thinking winter was over you know?” Jerry Cunha, a sales associate at Green’s Hardware in Wellesley said.

Ice melt, Duraflames, sleds and shovels were all going quickly.

“Picking up some more snow melt for the driveway and also picking up a gas can for the snow blower just trying to get ready,” Chris Ridley of Wellesley said.

For some, they’re unusual purchases for this late in the season.

“Our old shovels are all jagged from shoveling the driveway so we just needed a new one,” Jamie Wexler of Needham said.

Some of the more serious hardware could come out for the first time.

“Now I just have to go home and finish assembling the snowblower which I haven’t had to use this winter.”

Another unusual, but popular purchase at Green’s has actually been birdseed. Sales associates say people love to feed the birds after a fresh snowfall.

The Boston area is expecting around 2"-6" of snow, while more is expected further west. For more on the forecast, click here.