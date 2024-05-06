Harvard threatens to kick out pro-Palestinian protesters

Harvard University said Monday that the people who have been camped out on Harvard Yard for over a week in a pro-Palestinian protest face being placed on involuntary leave, which, among other things, would require them to leave campus until they are reinstated.

Interim President Alan Garber issued the statement to the community Monday morning, saying the protestors at Harvard — one of dozens that have taken place on college campuses nationwide as the Israel-Hamas War continues — have a right to free speech, but not an unlimited one.

"The continuation of the encampment presents a significant risk to the educational environment of the University. Those who participate in or perpetuate its continuation will be referred for involuntary leave from their Schools," Garber wrote.

Protesters at the encampment were expected to hold a news conference on their own next steps Monday. They have said they sought the Harvard administration to begin negotiating by Sunday on disclosing its investments with Israel and divesting.

Harvard administrators are threatening to take disciplinary action against pro-Palestinian protesters.

Harvard has previously said that students and others affiliated with the university at the encampment have faced disciplinary action, but Monday's move noted that students who have been in the unauthorized encampment faced disciplinary action.

It wasn't immediately clear when the students who are part of the encampment would be placed on involuntary leave. Garber said that being placed on that status means the students "may not be able to sit for exams, may not continue to reside in Harvard housing, and must cease to be present on campus until reinstated."

Harvard's commencement is set for May 23, part of a larger week of graduation events, many of which are scheduled for Harvard Yard.