Harvard Students Hold Rally in Support of Ukraine

Dozens of Cambridge-area college students came together Saturday at a rally in support of Ukraine.

The Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology students were looking to utilize their collective intelligence for good — through protest, welcoming refugees, and requesting more U.S. intervention from their legislators.

The requests from students include the United States providing military support in air strike defense, disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, and the U.S. sanctioning Russia’s central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Crimean students shared stories over a loud speaker, detailing what their families back in Ukraine are enduring right now. They included stories of their loved ones seeking safety in basements, bomb shelters and metro stations.

Rallies and protests supporting Ukraine were held on campuses and throughout the city Saturday. Another will take place Sunday on the Boston Common at 1 p.m.

Saturday's rally came the day after the City of Boston showed its support for Ukraine, with landmarks like the Zakim Bridge lighting up blue and gold.

