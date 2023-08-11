Hawaiian Airlines flight expected at Logan as wildfires lead to rising death toll

The wildfires devastating Hawaii continue to have a rising death toll, as thousands of people try to get off the islands while firefighters struggle to get the flames under control.

More people are on their way to Boston from Hawaii on Friday morning.

A flight is due in from the islands at Logan Airport at 6:30 a.m., as many people remain stranded and try to get on the next plane out. While tourists flee, locals are having to deal with the devastating natural disaster, which has already claimed at least 55 lives.

A Massachusetts couple slept in their car after fire cut off the road to their hotel.

President Biden approved a disaster declaration, deploying military personnel to help first responded put out the fires and search for an unknown number of missing people.

It's unclear what sparked the fire, but the combination of strong winds and drought have been fanning the flames.

There are three different fires burning on the island of Maui, including the historic town of Lahaina, while crews try to put out other hotspots on the big island.

The death toll was updated Thursday as three fires continue to devastate the island of Maui.

Massachusetts native and traveling nurse Nicole Nagata just arrived in Hawaii, and her Maui-born husband has family there. She said that Lahaina is now unrecognizable.

“It’s the first time that we’ve been on the island and it feels so sad," she said. "It’s a somber, sad feeling and I wish that we could do more.”

FEMA's administrator is expected to be on the ground in Maui on Friday to help with recovery efforts. Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest are adding low-cost flights to help get people off of the island.