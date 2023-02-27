Local

hazmat

Hazmat Situation Being Investigated in Middleboro, Fire Officials Say

They didn't immediately share what the nature of the hazardous materials incident was, but said it was under active investigation

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at the scene of a hazmat situation in Middleboro, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A hazardous materials situation is being investigated in Middleboro, Massachusetts, Monday morning, local fire officials say.

A state hazmat team was requested to a location on Everett Street near Settlers Crossing, according to the Middleboro Fire Department.

They didn't immediately share what the nature of the hazardous materials incident was, but said it was under active investigation.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

