Healey to deliver 1st State of the Commonwealth address

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will deliver her first State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night.

Healey's first year in office has come with several challenges, including the migrant crisis, high cost of housing, the MBTA and most recently, emergency budget cuts.

One of the issues she will talk about Wednesday night is making early education and child care more affordable. She wants to have free or low-cost preschool access for a two dozen cities by 2026.

"We know that child care is such a linchpin to the health and well-being not only of families and the success of these little guys but it's absolutely essential to everything we do as a state, who we are and where we are going to," said Healey.

Healey already signed an executive order directing her administration to find innovative strategies in child care.

According to her spokeswoman, she also plans to discuss investments she hopes to see advance this year for housing, transportation and infrastructure, education, child care and economic development, including the life science and climate technology.

Many of those investments will be rolled into long-term borrowing bills expected to win approval by summertime, while others will be placed into the fiscal 2025 state operating budget proposal that the governor will file next week.

Healey will also talk about affordability, a central concern for many people in high-cost Massachusetts

She plans to reflect on the new tax relief last approved last year, the state's commitment to make school meals free, and a new initiative that allows students aged 25 and older to attend community college for free.

Last week, Healey made $375 million in emergency budget cuts and her team offered new revenue forecasts that call for only a 2%, or $1.1 billion increase in fiscal 2025 tax collections.

Barring any tax or revenue-raising proposals from the governor, additional fiscal 2025 investments will have to fit within that revenue outlook and compete with inflation increases that can quickly consume newly available dollars.

The governor will deliver her speech at 7 p.m. in the House Chamber.

State House New Service contributed to this report.