Heavy fire breaks out at triple-family home in Mattapan

By Matt Fortin

A fire broke out early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2023, at a triple family home in the Mattapan area of Boston.
NBC10 Boston/ Boston Fire Department

A heavy fire was burning early Monday morning at a triple family home in the Mattapan section of Boston.

Video posted by the Boston Fire Department showed serious damage to the home on Woolson Street, as well as flames burning on the upper floor. The fire had burned through the back porches and across the roof.

The fire extended to a nearby building, officials noted online, adding that an "aggressive interior and exterior attack" helped to stop the fire from spreading to a third building.

A home with a Sutton Street address, though, had its siding melted due to extreme heat.

Additional information was not immediately available.

