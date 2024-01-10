Boston Marathon

Hellen Obiri leads historic women's field at the 128th Boston Marathon

Hellen Obiri of Kenya poses with the trophy on the finish line after winning the professional Women's Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 128th Boston Marathon will now be featuring one of the strongest women's fields in the race's history.

Defending champions Hellen Obiri and Susannah Scaroni are two of the 19 women who have personal bests under 2:23:00, who will be competing against Olympians, Abbott World Marathon Majors winners, and national stars for the Open Division crown.

“The Boston Marathon is proud to showcase the world’s best athletes year in and year out on Patriots’ Day,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “This year’s women’s field is exceptionally fast and showcases many who’ve been podium finishers on the global stage. It’ll make for an exciting race from Hopkinton to Boston, and we look forward to crowning our champions on April 15.”

Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from Kenya now living in Colorado, won the 2023 Boston Marathon. She also won the 2023 B.A.A. 10K title in June and the TCS New York City Marathon crown in November.

“I am excited to return to the 2024 Boston Marathon to try to defend my title,” said Obiri. “Boston is an historic race and I would like to add my name further to its history on April 15. Winning such a historic marathon with my family waiting at the finish line was an amazing experience.”

Desiree Linden leads the American contingent after last winning the Boston Marathon title in 2018.

“At this point in my career it’s an easy decision to return to the Boston Marathon and make it my top priority race of the spring,” said Linden. “I can’t wait to take on the iconic course for an 11th time and have the opportunity to mix it up with some of the best runners in the world.”

