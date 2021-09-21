Here Are 65 Things You Probably Shouldn't Pay For

Pinching pennies and trying to save money can be difficult. But you may be throwing money away on products, services and extras that seem to be useful, but really aren't worth the cost.

While it may be that pumpkin spice latte time of year, we all know $5 coffee drinks aren't budget friendly.

Nonprofit group Boston Consumers' Checkbook says coffee splurges aside, there are plenty of other things that aren't worth the money, compiling a list of 65 of them.

"The things on this list, we've studied them and found that most of these things for most consumers are just wasteful purchases," says Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Boston Consumers' Checkbook.

One example is bottled water.

"If your water at home out of the tap doesn't taste very good to you, then there are filters you can buy that are far less expensive," said Brasler.

Consumers' Checkbook says you probably shouldn't be paying for restaurant ordering services, name brand foods and drugs — go generic — and food you don't use.

"We end up wasting 20 or 30 percent of what we buy at the supermarket because we don't plan enough," said Brasler.

Don't pay junk haulers when many nonprofits will pick up your stuff for free, and skip self storage rentals.

"Instead of paying several hundred dollars a month to have someone store your extra stuff, just get rid of it," said Brasler.

Did you know that when a label says "dry clean" and not "dry clean only," it's just a suggestion, and you can save money and hand-wash those items at home?

Set up reminders for yourself, or automatic payments, and plan ahead to avoid ATM fees and late payment fees.

Subscription services, exercise classes or gym memberships that you don't use are also a waste of money.

There are all sorts of workout routines online for free.

And skip add-ons, protection plans, mini-insurance and extended warranty policies.

"Vehicle service contracts, pet insurance, trip protection and on and on," Brasler listed. "We've looked into all of these and found that really, without a doubt, these are policies that are often, for most consumers, just wasteful purchases. They are set up with so many exclusions."