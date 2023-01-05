Here's When the NH Ice Castles Are Scheduled to Open

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are scheduled to open sometime in January of 2023. But we got an exclusive update this week on the exact date they're targeting.

Part of the problem has been how warm the temperatures have been in New Hampshire so far this winter.

"We are still targeting an opening date of January 19, and we will do everything possible to make that happen, including flying builders in from our other locations to get the New Hampshire location open once we have the cold temperatures to build," Melissa Smuzynski, a spokesperson for the Ice Castles, said in an email to NBC10 Boston on Wednesday.

"Currently, it looks like the forecast begins to improve for us this weekend, so fingers crossed the worst of the warm temperatures and rain will be behind us soon," she added. "Of course, there is always the possibility as a weather dependent attraction that the warm temperatures we've experienced this season could delay our opening date. We hope that won't be the case, but ultimately, we have no control over Mother Nature."

The attraction announced in October that it would return for a 10th season in North Woodstock. It has typically opened in mid-January and remained open until early March.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement at the time. "We're honored to be celebrating our 10th year in New Hampshire and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests of all ages."

How to buy tickets to the New Hampshire Ice Castles

Tickets went on sale Nov. 28 at icecastles.com. Friday and Saturday general admission tickets are $29, while children ages 4 to 11 are $22. Weekday pricing is slightly cheaper, at $20 for general admission and $15 for kids. Tickets are currently available online from Jan. 24 on. You can also book the "Arctic Alcove," a private, secluded experience, starting on Jan. 19. It is an exclusive area away from the crowds for up to six guests.

The ice castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire are a great family activity for when the kids are on school vacation.

What to expect at the Ice Castles

The annual winter attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, features ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night. There is also a snow tubing hill, a forest walk, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a new ice sculpture garden and an illuminated winter fairy village this winter. This year, there will also be an ice bar.

The New Hampshire Ice Castles are one of five across the U.S. The others are in Midway, Utah; Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.