Police conducting investigation in Easton

Easton police noted in a statement that there was no active threat amid the investigation

By Asher Klein

Police investigating a residential area in Easton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Police were conducting an investigation in a residential area of Easton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers were seen in the yard of a house on Summer Street near Black Brook Road, but it wasn't immediately clear what brought them to the area.

Easton police noted in a statement that there was no active threat amid the investigation, but didn't share more information beyond that, "Residents should expect to see a presence of uniformed officers and investigators for the next several hours."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and other investigators for more information.

