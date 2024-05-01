Police conducting investigation in Easton

Police were conducting an investigation in a residential area of Easton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, authorities said.
Officers were seen in the yard of a house on Summer Street near Black Brook Road, but it wasn't immediately clear what brought them to the area.
Easton police noted in a statement that there was no active threat amid the investigation, but didn't share more information beyond that, "Residents should expect to see a presence of uniformed officers and investigators for the next several hours."
NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and other investigators for more information.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.