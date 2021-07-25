Local

New Hampshire

Hiker Dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains

A hiker was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unconscious on Mount Carrigan in the White Mountains

By The Associated Press

[UGCNECN-CJ][EXTERNAL] Saturdays weather from atop Zeacliff in the White Mountains
Stephanie Cawley

A hiker was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unconscious on Mount Carrigan in the White Mountains.

The Fish and Game Department says a 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a hiker who was found unconscious and not breaking on the Signal Ridge Trail. The hike was found about four miles from the closest trailhead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Other hikers performed CPR while rescue crews were on the way, but the person was later pronounced dead.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NECN's Olympics Newsletter

whales 2 hours ago

White House to Review Proposal to Conserve North Atlantic Right Whales

Because of the remote location and steep terrain, it took until 9:30 p.m. to get the hiker's body to the trailhead.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us