Holy Cross President to Step Down in 2021

Rev. Philip Boroughs, president of the College of the Holy Cross, plans to retire in 2021.

Boroughs said during a live video address to campus on Tuesday that he will stay on board until June 30 and then take a one-year sabbatical before receiving a new assignment from the Jesuit Order.

A national search for the Worcester college’s next president will begin shortly, the school said.

Boroughs, 71, is departing after nine years with Holy Cross, during which the school completed a $420 million fundraising campaign — the largest in the college’s history.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.