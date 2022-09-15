How They Got Here: How Two Planes Full of Migrants From Texas Ended Up in Martha's Vineyard

The migrants who landed in Martha’s Vineyard have varying stories about where they hoped to go.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for the moving of those people.

The migrants who spoke with NBC10 Boston in Martha’s Vineyard Thursday say they boarded a plane in San Antonio after being asked if they wanted to travel for work and housing while they were staying in shelters in that Texas city.

Flight data shows that two chartered planes owned by a company called Ultimate Jet left Kelly Field, a military airfield, in San Antonio around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. They landed in Crestview, Florida about two hours later to refuel only, according to the owner of the company that operates air travel there.

Then the planes split, one heading to Spartanburg, South Carolina and the other to Charlotte, North Carolina – also to refuel.

The planes finally landed Wednesday afternoon in Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis said the flights were part of the state’s relocation program to send migrants to sanctuary cities.

"We are not a sanctuary state," he said at a political event Thursday. "It’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction and yes we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures."

NBC10 Boston asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about their involvement in the transport.

"Our office has had conversations with Governor DeSantis and his team about supporting our busing strategy to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed and overrun border communities. Though we were not involved in these initial planes to Martha’s Vineyard, we appreciate the support in responding to this national crisis and helping Texans," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Governor Abbott encourages and welcomes all his fellow governors to engage in this effort to secure the border and focus on the failing and illegal efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration to continue these reckless open border policies."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the head of Ultimate Jet and DeSantis’ office to figure out who paid for the flights. DeSantis’ spokesperson acknowledges in a statement that Florida’s legislature has appropriated $12 million dollars to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law.