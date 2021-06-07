How to See the Eclipse in New England Wednesday and How It Will Look

We have a new moon Thursday, and it will be part of an eclipse that's visible from New England.

The June moon is called the "Strawberry Moon," and it will pass between the Earth and sun at sunrise Thursday morning. As the sun rises, the solar eclipse will be underway for us in New England.

The moon passes in front of the sun, blocking much of the sunlight and no doubt generating some odd color and texture to our sky for about an hour.

The eclipse begins at 4:38 a.m., but the sun does not rise until 5:07 a.m., so the eclipse will already be underway.

Facing toward the east/northeast, the eclipse will be at its maximum at 5:33 a.m. and all done at 6:32 a.m.

Here in New England about 73% of the sun will be eclipsed.

But in central and northern Canada, up toward the Arctic Circle, the entire moon will cover all but a tiny perimeter of the face of the sun, creating an apparent ring of fire -- when sunlight only makes it by the moon right around its edges, looking like a ring of fire.

People in parts of Southern Asia caught a glimpse of a "ring of fire" solar eclipse Thursday.

At this point, our New England weather looks favorable for viewing, with only partly cloudy skies for most of us.

However, there may be dense fog near the ocean, especially toward the South Coast and Maine coast of New England.

Of course, don't look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.