Hundreds come out in support of striking actors and writers in Boston

Striking actors got a show of support in Boston Wednesday afternoon when a rally took place on Boston Common.

Actors have been on strike for more than three weeks, while thousands of screenwriters have been on the picket lines since early May. It is the first time in 60 years that actors and writers are simultaneously striking.

The actors are fighting for a number of issues, including over money and artificial intelligence. They are also asking for better residuals — the money they get when their projects re-air.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, say streaming services have turned the business upside down, and the residuals from streaming platforms are minimal.

Another key issue is AI — actors say their likenesses are being scanned, and their image and voice could be exploited without any pay.

"I think a lot of times, Hollywood gets thought of as the rich and famous people," said Boston-based actress Anna Rizzo. "But this is about the working class kind of journeyman actor."

The union is feuding with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which did not return a request for comment, but has said in the past it has offered the actors a substantial three-year deal.

There are about 4,000 SAG-AFTRA union members in New England.