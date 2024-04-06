More than 1,000 girls in need pick out prom dresses at ‘Belle of the Ball' event in Boston

For a lot of girls, prom is one of the most memorable moments of their lives, and of course having the perfect dress is all part of the experience. But for some, buying a prom dress just isn't in the budget. That's why there's an event held annually in Massachusetts so that no one has to miss out on having that special day.

The 20th annual Belle of the Ball program was held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston on Saturday. Jordan's Furniture teamed up with Anton’s Cleaners and Enterprise Bank to ask for people to donate a prom gown, or a semi-formal, holiday or party dress to give to the girls.

"It’s amazing and it’s all because of you the public bringing these dresses in, so they can be used again to help other girls have a great time at their prom," said Jordan's CEO Eliot Tatelman, who attended the event. "At the end we tell them, when they’re done with it, bring it back into us so another girl can also enjoy it.”

"I’m just really happy to be here," one girl said. "I never expected my prom dress to look like this, but, oh my gosh.”

Volunteers helped out, acting as personal shoppers as the girls tried on the dresses. And of course there were accessories, shoes, handbags and jewelry, as well. Each girl gets 30 minutes to select a dress and an additional 30 minutes to select accessories, with the goal of each participant feeling beautiful and confident.

"I feel very princess-like. I like the treatment, it’s great," another girl said. "Also, all the girls here are so nice and like supportive, and it’s just a really great environment to be in.”

Students must be juniors or seniors currently enrolled in high school or an alternative education program to qualify, and the Boutique Day is invitation only. Students must be referred by a guidance counselor, teacher, religious organization representative, and/or social agency representative.

The program has grown from outfitting fewer than 100 girls at Boutique Day to inviting around 1,000 young ladies for an indulgent day of prom "shopping," beauty tips and prizes, thanks to the generous outpouring of support from the community and sponsors.

According to Anton's, more than 76,000 prom gowns have been collected and cleaned for local students in need since the program's inception in 2005.