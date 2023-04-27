Husband Accused of Cohasset Wife's Murder Appears in Court

The Cohasset, Massachusetts, man who has been accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her and disposing of her body appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Brian Walshe, who has been indicted in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, appeared in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham at 10 a.m.

Walshe pleaded not guilty to grand jury charges brought in late March accusing him of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body.

A first-degree murder conviction in Massachusetts carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three who is originally from Serbia, was reportedly last seen leaving the family's home in Cohasset, south of Boston, in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. She was on her way to the airport for a flight to Washington, where she worked for a real estate company, authorities said. Her employer reported her missing Jan. 4.

Starting Jan. 1 and for several days after, Brian Walshe made multiple online searches using an iPad belonging to one of his sons using terms such as "dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body," "how long before a body starts to smell" and "hacksaw best tool to dismember," prosecutors said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story