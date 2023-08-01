Hyde Park hit-and-run suspect expected in court on Tuesday after turning himself in

The man suspected of hitting and killing a four-year-old boy in the Hyde Park section of Boston last month is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police said that 30-year-old Olguens Joseph turned himself in on Monday.

It was surveillance video that may have helped break the case open. A neighbor sent photos of the Gray Chevrolet Spark that police believed was involved showing it outside a home in Mattapan.

Court documents said that when police went to interview Joseph at his home, he denied being involved in the crash, but three days after the incident, he returned the car to the man he recently bought it from — saying it was too small for his family.

The tipster who provided the critical leads to police tells NBC10 Boston that he wanted to do what was right for the family of 4-year-old Ivan Pierre.

Investigators tracked down the car to an auto repair shop, and the damage to the vehicle combined with the surveillance videos placing the car near the crash site, led to a warrant for Joseph's arrest Monday afternoon.

"That has happened as a result of tremendous community collaboration," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "We asked for the community's help in this matter, and we got the community's help in this matter."

Ivan Pierre was fatally hit on July 18 at around 9:30 p.m. His family had been celebrating a new car that night, when Ivan somehow ended up in the street. The driver who hit him never stopped, police said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also commented about the case.

"I am very grateful for all the efforts and am very glad that there is this moment of accountability now," Mayor Wu said. "We continue to grieve young Ivan along his whole family."

Joseph is now facing the following charges in the case — motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of personal injury and death as well as driving with an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the serious charges he's facing.