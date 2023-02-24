Local

Vermont

I-89 in Vermont Temporarily Shut Down Following 14-Vehicle Pileup

Only minor injuries were reported

WPTZ-TV

Interstate 89 north in Georgia, Vermont, was temporarily shut down on Friday morning after a 14-vehicle pileup as a result of wintry weather conditions.

Vermont State Police said delays were being experienced in the area of mile marker 111 in Georgia due to "a large multi-vehicle crash and slide-offs" shortly after 8 a.m. The highway was shut down between Georgia and St. Albans for about an hour, reopening just after 9 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported, state police said.

Police told WPTZ-TV that blowing snow and icy conditions contribued to the crash.

Though the highway has reopened, state police said icy road conditions are still possible, and urged motorists to drive at speeds appropriate for the conditions, leaving plenty of stopping distance and additional time to reach their destination.

No further information was immediately available.

