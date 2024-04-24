Person grazed on I-93 in Braintree in possible road rage shooting, sources say

A person was grazed by a bullet Wednesday in what's being investigated as a possible road rage incident on Interstate 93 in Braintree, Massachusetts, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

State police later said troopers responded around 2:50 p.m. after a vehicle was hit by a bullet on I-93 southbound.

Investigators found two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident on the northbound side, police said. Someone in one of those vehicles fired the round, which hit an uninvolved vehicle on the southbound side of the highway.

A state police spokesperson said the male driver of the southbound vehicle "suffered an extremely minor injury" and declined to be taken to a hospital. The spokesperson did not confirm if the bullet grazed the driver.

Sources also told the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the victim was not seriously hurt. There was no description of a suspect vehicle as the police investigation began.

Lanes were briefly closed as police responded, but have since reopened, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.