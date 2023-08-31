cohasset

Boy, 2, dies in incident at Cohasset auto repair shop, police say

State and local police were investigating what happened, Cohasset's police chief said, adding, "at this point, there doesn't appear to be anything nefarious."

By Asher Klein

Police conducting an investigation on Main Street in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
A two-year-old boy was killed in an incident at an auto repair shop in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The child was rushed to a police station nearby by his grandfather, who had apparently been caring for him, about 12:40 p.m. according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. The boy, who wasn't identified, was rushed to South Shore Hospital from there, but was pronounced dead.

State and local police were investigating what happened, Quigley said, but added, "at this point, there doesn't appear to be anything nefarious."

He didn't share what's believed to have led to the child's death beyond that it was an incident, for which OSHA was called to investigate as well.

"We're just thinking of the family right now," Quigley said, when asked at a news conference if criminal charges were possible.

The incident took place at Hajj Auto Care on Main Street. Part the garage was seen taped off Thursday, with officers in the area.

Officials investigating the death of a child in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Officials investigating the death of a child in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Quigley said that, after the child was rushed to the hospital, a worker at the garage who was upset about what happened was treated by an ambulance.

Earlier, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office had confirmed that state police based in the office were part of the investigation into the death of a child.

