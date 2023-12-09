Infant body found at New Bedford park

An investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts, after the body of an infant was found Saturday afternoon at a local park.

An adult walking along a path by the water at Fort Taber found the body of a baby wrapped in a blanket shortly before 1p.m. on Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The body of the infant was transported to the Massachusetts Medical Examiners Office, authorities said.

State and local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.  

No additional information has been released.  

