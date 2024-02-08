Investigators release age-progressed image of Maura Murray 20 years after disappearance

Two decades after her disappearance, New Hampshire authorities have shared an image showing what Maura Murray may look like today.

Murray, a 21-year-old from Hanson, Massachusetts, was last seen Feb. 9, 2004. Her car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire, which leads to the White Mountain National Forest.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella released an age-progressed picture, produced by the FBI, on Thursday — the eve of the case's 20th anniversary.

The image "represents an FBI analysis and projection of what Ms. Murray might look like in 2024," Formella's office said in a press release

Murray's family has continued to push for answers.

"I believe that this case is solvable," her sister, Julie Murray, told NBC10 Boston last February, when new billboards went up. "We just need those one or two missing puzzle pieces to find the answer as to where Maura is and what happened to her."

Murray, a nursing student, left the University of Massachusetts-Amherst after lying to professors about a death in the family.

Her family and some investigators believe she just wanted to get away for a few days. She had recently resolved a criminal matter involving use of a stolen credit card and caused extensive damage to her father's car during a crash. A few days before she disappeared, she was working her security job at UMass-Amherst when the phone rang, and she burst into tears. The caller and the subject of the call remain unknown.

A home in Haverhill near the site of the crash was searched five years ago, but Murray's family was heartbroken to learn that nothing was turned up.

"This one hurts because I thought we finally had it," Murray's father, Fred, said at the time.

Police in New Hampshire took part in another search in the case in the summer of 2022.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster, it's had its ups and downs," Julie Murray said of that search. "We have become accustomed to getting phone calls like this."

"We are continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI, to identify resources to try to advance this case," Formella said in a statement Thursday. "It is our hope that this twentieth anniversary of Ms. Murray's disappearance will bring renewed attention to the case that might ultimately lead to justice and closure for the Murray family."