Irish firefighter in Boston for St. Patrick's Day charged with rape

A first responder in Ireland's largest city is accused of raping a woman in Boston, where he traveled for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday that 37-year-old Terrence Crosbie of Dublin has been charged with rape.

Prosecutors identified Crosbie as a member of the Dublin Fire Brigade, explaining that he flew in with fellow members Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman told Boston police she had been assaulted at the famed Omni Parker House hotel on School Street Friday morning, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video showed Crosbie and the victim at the hotel and the Black Rose bar on State Street Thursday evening, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities say Crosbie was initially scheduled to return to Ireland Tuesday, but booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. Saturday after police interviewed him earlier in the day.

He allegedly boarded an even earlier flight that was set to leave Logan International Airport around 7 p.m. before state police stopped the plane and removed him.

"As always in these matters, the willingness of the victim to come forward is crucial," Hayden said in a statement. "This victim deserves enormous credit for doing that in this case. I'm grateful for the alertness of police in finding out that Mr. Crosbie was attempting to leave the country before he could be held accountable for his actions."

Appearing in Boston Municipal Court Monday, Crosbie was ordered held on $100,000 bail. He was ordered to surrender his passport and not leave Massachusetts.

Crosbie is due back in court for a probable cause hearing April 16.