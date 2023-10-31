Halloween

Is this the best Boston-themed Halloween costume of 2023 — or ever?

This "Storrowing" costume even won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation

By Asher Klein

We might be biased, but this Halloween costume is so good it can stop traffic.

This year, NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel and his family got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as that scariest of Boston driving phenomena: "Storrowing."

The group costume featured Garfinkel and his wife, Laura, as the "LOW CLEARANCE" and "NO TRUCKS" warning signs that try to keep unknowing trucks from getting stuck on Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, while their son Leo was a yellow-and-blue "junk trunk."

Garfinkel is one of the city's "Storrowing" experts, as it happens. A veteran news photographer, when he gets word a truck gets "Storrowed," he rushes to the scene — he's even gotten there before first responders.

‘Storrowed': 10 Years of Photos of Stuck Trucks on Boston's Storrow Drive

The costume even won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, which this year tried to raise awareness about the issue through a series of viral moments online.

It is not uncommon to see moving trucks or other large vehicles stuck under the low bridges on Storrow Drive. The state is trying to drive down those numbers with new signage.

Think your Boston-themed costume is even better than the Garfinkels'? Send a picture to shareit@nbcboston.com!

