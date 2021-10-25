Jonathan Jones shares Instagram post following season-ending shoulder surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Following surgery on his shoulder which brought his 2021 season to an end on Monday, New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones provided an update on Instagram.

"Adversity is a part of the game," Jones wrote. "Surgery was successful. Ready to start the road to recovery. I'll be back better than ever."

Several of Jones' teammates responded to his post with encouragement, including Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills and Jarrett Stidham -- a fellow Auburn alum.

Jones, 28, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He's shown remarkable durability since then, appearing in 85 of a possible 87 games for New England as both a slot corner and contributor on special teams.

In six games this season, Jones had one interception, three passes defended and 20 tackles.

The Patriots placed Jones on injured reserve over the weekend. He's in the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract signed last offseason.