Judge intervenes after MIAA holds high school basketball team out of tournament

From the basketball court to a court of law, a high school sports team in Easton, Massachusetts, had to ask a judge to save its season.

Oliver Ames High School's boys' basketball team qualified late last week for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament, but was shocked to learn it wasn't included.

"As of Saturday afternoon, we thought we were out," said Coach Eric MacKinnon.

"We all were texting, 'What is going on?' Just a state of confusion, all trying to figure out what had happened," said student Jake Willard.

The MIAA rules require teams to qualify and physically opt in to the tournament.

"The school failed to complete the entry process into the boys' basketball state tournament," the MIAA said in a statement. "A total of 428 qualified boys' and girls' basketball teams, as well as 202 qualified boys' and girls' hockey teams, submitted their entry forms before the February 16 deadline approved by the MIAA membership."

"The brackets come out and there is an asterisk next to us, and it says, 'Did not opt into the tournament,' and we were all in shock," said John Williard, who has a son on the team.

On Monday morning, attorney Joe Grimaldi, whose son plays basketball for Oliver Ames, filed an injunction seeking to allow the team into the tournament.

"What they were doing here was not right, it didn't benefit the kids who actually earned a playoff spot," Grimaldi said.

The judge ruled on behalf of the team Monday after hearing arguments from Grimaldi and attorney Garrett Gee, representing the MIAA.

"This decision, and the subsequent re-seeding of the tournament, has significant ramifications," the MIAA said in a statement. "Four schools were scheduled to begin competition Monday evening, and those that were actually en route to the opponents' venues were forced to turn around and return home because of the judge's decision."

The statement went on to say the MIAA was working on a new tournament seeding.

"A total of 19 schools now will be competing against different opponents, and many at different sites than previously scheduled when the initial seedings were unveiled Saturday afternoon," the statement concluded.

But the players on Oliver Ames felt a sense of relief.

"Just so overjoyed to have a game, me and all my teammates worked so hard for this, all season, really deserve this opportunity," Willard said. "I think it is all a great life lesson, really learning how it all happens, all the proceedings, and obviously it feels good when it goes your way."