Judge Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Richard Licht was seriously injured after being hit by a car near the State House in Providence on Wednesday night.
Licht, 74, was taken to the hospital. He was in critical condition but stable, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.
He was hit by a Jeep while trying to cross a street at around 6:20 p.m. The driver has not yet been charged, according to police.
Licht was formerly an attorney, state senator and director of the Department of Administration.
