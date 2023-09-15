Karen Read scheduled to return to court on Friday

The case against Karen Read is scheduled to be back in court Friday.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing her boyfriend, former Boston police officer John O'Keefe, on Jan. 29, 2022 after a night at the bar. Police said she ran him over with her SUV while dropping him off at a house party in Canton, after they had been arguing.

Her attorneys have argued that someone else had to have killed O'Keefe and alleged a coverup.

Norfolk County's district attorney made an unusual announcement that specific witnesses in the death of John O'Keefe "certainly did not commit murder or any crime that night."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a court filing earlier this week, the defense requested access to and the ability to independently test evidence that has been in possession of the Commonwealth since January 2022 — including samples taken from O'Keefe's clothing and person, and pieces of taillight.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey demanded that harassment of witnesses in the prosecution of Karen Read over the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, "needs to stop."

Defense lawyers claim that Read has been wrongfully denied access to evidence items over the duration of the case.

Read's team is also looking to get access to elements related to the law enforcement investigation, including photographs and handwritten notes related the recovery of taillight pieces, as well as investigatory notes.

Supporters of Read are expected to rally outside of court on Friday morning.