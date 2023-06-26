Kayaker who went missing on Merrimack River in Haverhill found dead

A kayaker who went missing on the Haverhill, Massachusetts, stretch of the Merrimack River was found dead Sunday evening, according to state troopers.

A search for the missing kayaker — so far only identified as man — was ongoing on Sunday afternoon by several police and fire agencies, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.

The Haverhill Fire Department found his body at around 6:30 p.m., troopers said.

A death investigation has gotten underway, which is being handled by state police detectives with the Essex District Attorney's Office, Haverhill police and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Additional details were not immediately available.