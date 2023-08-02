Labor issues take the spotlight to close out NAACP convention

The NAACP closed out its 114th convention Tuesday with a spotlight on its role as one of the country's most prominent labor organizations as well as one of its oldest civil rights institutions.
“We’ve always recognized that even though we may have been two movements, we were fighting for one objective and that was the rights of all of us,” Leon Russell, NAACP chairman of the board of directors, said.
