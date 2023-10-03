Mansfield

Large police presence near hotel in Mansfield

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR

Multiple agencies are responding to an incident in Mansfield, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday evening.

Mansfield police confirmed the department and regional partners were responding to an incident at 50 Reservoir St. the address of the Fairfield Inn. Details of the situation were not immediately available.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mansfield
