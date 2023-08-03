Local

Truck crashes into Bellingham home, driver in critical condition

Speed wasn't believed to be a factor in the crash on Hartford Avenue but officials haven't said more about what the cause of the crash might be

By Carla Rojo

A truck driver was left in critical condition after his big rig crashed into the back porch of a house in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Hartford Avenue about 9:27 a.m., according to the Bellingham fire chief.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, he said. A dog was also inside the truck but wasn't hurt.

Speed wasn't believed to be a factor in the crash but officials haven't said more about what the cause of the crash might be.

Police initially described the crash as "major" and asked people to avoid the area.

The large truck left a gaping hole in the building -- fire officials said it was vacant.

Hartford Avenue was closed down between North Main Street and Depot Street, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

