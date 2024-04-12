Largest office-to-housing proposal downtown wins BPDA approval

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board on Thursday approved the largest office-to-residential conversion to date in the city’s program to incentivize the creation of more housing downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods.
KS Partners got the go-ahead to convert the offices in three interconnected buildings at 85 Devonshire St. and 258-262 Washington St. into 95 apartments. Of the six projects to seek out a tax break under the conversion program so far, the KS site is poised to create the most units. KS estimates development costs to be $36 million. The ground-floor retail will remain in place.
