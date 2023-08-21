Latest on Boston couple's destination wedding after dog ate groom's passport

This destination wedding isn't going to the dogs just yet.

A Boston man whose dog ate part of his passport just weeks before he was supposed to get married in Italy may be close to finding a way to go abroad after all.

Donato Frattaroli managed to snag an appointment to have his passport replaced on an emergency basis, his fiancée, Magda Mazri, told NBC10 Boston on Monday. But actually getting the passport wasn't guaranteed.

The pair are due to fly out to Italy on Friday for the wedding they've been planning for years, but their golden retriever, Chickie, threw a big wrench in the works last week.

"Chickie" the golden retriever ate Donato Frattaroli's passport, days before he's set to marry his fiancée Magda Mazri at their dream wedding in Italy.

While the couple was at City Hall getting their marriage license and letter of intent on Thursday, then out at dinner, the 1.5-year-old dog tucked into Frattaroli's passport at their home in South Boston.

Chickie chewed out the first four pages of the passport, several back pages and a stamp from Mexico, where the couple got engaged a few years ago.

"It was like every important page. Like all of his personal information — completely torn up. His picture page was torn up, the barcode on the back of the passport was torn up," Mazri said, adding that Chickie is a "very good dog."

"She's not a house destroyer," Mazri added of their pup.

Passports usually takes weeks or months to order, but there were initially no appointments available in the New England area to try getting a new passport. The couple even reached out to members of Congress, whose offices said, "ultimately, it really comes down to the State Department and the passport office," Frattaroli said.

Meanwhile, the couple has been staying positive and hoping for the best, and it might just come to pass.