Lightning suspected in Tewksbury house fire

By Carla Rojo

Damage caused by a suspected lightning strike to a house in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
A home in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was damaged in a fire that was apparently caused by lightning on Friday, when storms rolled through the area.

The roof of the home on Sheridan Lane was boarded up and firefighters said there was water damage throughout the house, though fire and smoke only affected the attic and second floor — and the home wasn't considered a total loss.

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m.

Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns said his crews were able to contain the fire to the attic.

