Loaded gun found in passenger's carry-on at Logan Airport

A woman was arrested Wednesday after TSA officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage during a security screening at Boston's Logan Airport, the agency said.

TSA said their officers found a loaded .99m gun during the security screening at Terminal C. Massachusetts State Police were called in and the woman, identified only as a 54-year-old, was arrested on illegal possession of a firearm charges.

This is the 11th gun detected at Logan security checkpoints this year.

The TSA may issue civil penalties to travelers who have guns or gun parts at a security checkpoint. A typical first offense for a loaded gun is $3,000, but the fine can go as high as $15,000.