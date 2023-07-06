Local

Logan Airport

Loaded gun found in passenger's carry-on at Logan Airport

TSA said their officers found a loaded .99m gun during the security screening at Terminal C

By Thea DiGiammerino

Transportation Security Administration

A woman was arrested Wednesday after TSA officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage during a security screening at Boston's Logan Airport, the agency said.

TSA said their officers found a loaded .99m gun during the security screening at Terminal C. Massachusetts State Police were called in and the woman, identified only as a 54-year-old, was arrested on illegal possession of a firearm charges.

This is the 11th gun detected at Logan security checkpoints this year.

The TSA may issue civil penalties to travelers who have guns or gun parts at a security checkpoint. A typical first offense for a loaded gun is $3,000, but the fine can go as high as $15,000.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Logan Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us