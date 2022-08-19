Local

Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her

Corey Robinson, 25, of Lowell, Massachusetts, is accused of hitting a pedestrian and dragging her with the vehicle he was driving

By Mike Pescaro

A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested.

Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.

The woman's condition was not made clear Friday, when police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Corey Robinson of Lowell.

Robinson is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear if Robinson had an attorney.

The crash remains under investigation, the Lowell Police Department said.

